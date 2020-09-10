Maria Bravo, age 89, died peacefully in her sleep on August 22nd in her home in Westwood. Maria and her late husband, Juan Jose Bravo, came to the United States after receiving their law degrees from La Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru. Maria led a story-book immigrant's life that once was (and, God willing, will again be) a cherished part of the American dream. She raised three children, Dominique, Michael, and Eric, and was the beloved grandmother to Sacha, Nola, and Zoe Sloan and Michael Bravo. She achieved professional success and fulfillment as a legal secretary and paralegal, helping her colleagues to do the same in her role as an active member of the Los Angeles Paralegal Association (LAPA) and the California Paralegal Association. She helped launch LAPA's Pro Bono Committee, which created opportunities for paralegals to assist people from low-income communities. Nearly 40 years after receiving her law degree, Maria, never tired of learning, received her B.A. in Paralegal Studies and, later, her Masters of Science in Administration. She enjoyed a rich cultural life, regularly seeing shows and the opera and, of course, her beloved Clippers. She also loved to travel far and wide, yet never lost the ability to experience joy in the simplest things in life. Fundamental to Maria was a deep and abiding faith, and she was very active in her church, The Church of the Good Shepard in Beverly Hills. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves behind many relatives, including her sister, Julia Centurion, and her brother, Wilfredo Centurion, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews, and a list of friends that is longer than can be imagined. Everyone who knew her will forever remember and miss her smile, her optimism, and the joy she took in always seeing the best in everyone she met. God bless and keep you Maria – your memory is a blessing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store