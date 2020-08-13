June 5, 1920 - July 26, 2020 Devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and cherished friend, centenarian Marian Hunter was born in Cashmere, Washington. She passed away in Rancho Mirage, California a few weeks after celebrating her milestone 100th birthday. Marian's life was a story of creating and fulfilling dreams through hard work, perseverance and determination. As an accomplished young professional, she pursued a love of fashion and style that drew her into a career of haute couture and retail. This took her first to Seattle and then to San Francisco where she worked directly for I. Magnin & Co.'s founder, Grover Magnin. Her early success led her to quickly become one of I. Magnin's youngest international fashion buyers.After a decade in the world of high fashion, she married the man of her dreams. Marian met John Ware Hunter in Washington at 13 after watching him play baseball and basketball at Blaine High School. They built a wonderful family and life of love together in Los Angeles and Marin County where they raised their son and two daughters, before retiring in Rancho Mirage, CA. Marian was an active charity volunteer and a competitive 18 handicap golfer. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her legacy of kindness, generosity and commitment to enjoying life to the fullest. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Mara and Dan Redden, her son John Ware Hunter Jr., grand-daughter Jamie Hunter, and son-in-law Brad Hunt.A family service will be held at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:Swim with Mike c/o USC Heritage Hall 3501 Watt Way, Los Angeles, CA 90089-0602 OR Sacred Heart Catholic Church 43775 Deep Canyon Rd, Palm Desert, CA 92260



