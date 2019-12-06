Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Fullerton Arboretum
1900 Associated Rd.
Fullerton, CA
November 11, 1932 - November 26, 2019
In the late morning of November 26th, Marian Sussman passed away at the age of 87. She was born in 1932 to Anne and Wallace McLauchlan, the youngest of her siblings Amy and Doug. She used her love of traveling to see the world as a flight attendant, and later her passion for nature pushed her to found the first certified farmers market in Orange County, the Fullerton farmer's market, and manage it for 20 years. She married her husband Lawrence in 1960 and focused on cultivating her magnificent fruit trees and garden.
A public celebration of life will be held at the Fullerton Arboretum at noon on December 19th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a local arboretum. In keeping with the floral theme, please feel free to wear colorful clothes.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
