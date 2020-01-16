|
|
March 25, 1931 - January 2, 2020 Born Marian Keane on March 25, 1931 in Panama, Iowa, our loving mother lived a full life based on her deeply ingrained Catholic faith and her inherent dignity. She was the fifth of six children born to Eleanor and William Keane. Her family lived on a small farm in rural Iowa during the depths of the depression, eventually relocating to Omaha and finally Southern California. Marian's health declined recently, and she died at home on January 2, 2020 surrounded by her family.Introduced to her future husband, Robert 'Bob' Foran, by her best friend on a blind date, Marian and Bob were married on May 19, 1951 after a whirlwind courtship. Their first child was born while Bob was overseas during the Korean War. Both as a consequence of their growing family and Bob's career with Sears, Roebuck and Company Marian and Bob found themselves living in various Southern California cities from Ventura to Inglewood, La Mirada, Alhambra, and San Marino, always actively participating in their local Parish community. Seven more children came along during these moves. While Bob was often working 6 days a week in retail, Marian raised this brood of 8 children through the turbulent 1960's, 1970's, and 1980's. One thing that was a particular point of pride to Marian is that all 8 of her children received college degrees. Marian and Bob retired to their dream home in San Clemente where they lived peacefully until Bob's death in 2004. She remained in that home until 2016.Marian had a great sense of humor and was never happier than when surrounded by her boisterous family or hosting get-togethers with long-time friends and new acquaintances. Even in her declining health she remained the consummate hostess. A lifelong learner and self-reliant doer, Marian always had a project or two going, both inside her house and out. Upon retirement she learned to play golf and was an active member of the San Clemente Women's Golf Club. She also gave generously of her time and volunteered for many worthwhile charities and causes over the years, putting her beliefs into actions; always without fanfare or the expectation of recognition.Marian was a great conversationalist – she could get folks to share things about their lives before they even knew what was happening. As one of her sons said, "When her focus was on you, you felt that you were the most fascinating person around." Marian was so proud of her eight children, always curious about their lives and that interest extended to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her later life Marian was fiercely independent and kept her faith in good times and bad. She will always be a model and inspiration to her 8 children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be missed.There will be a Mass at Our Lady of Fatima in San Clemente on February 22, 2020 at 10:00am. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by hospice and caregivers. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer research.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020