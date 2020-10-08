May 10, 1925 - October 5, 2020 A 1947 graduate of the USC School of Journalism, Marian, known to friends and family as Mickey, was a lifelong cheerleader for her sorority, Phi Sigma Sigma and her Alma Mater.Born in New York City in 1925, Mickey moved to Los Angeles in 1936. Writing, art, reading and family were the pillars of her life. She was defined by her early career in journalism working for a fashion magazine. After starting her family, she found a new professional footing in teaching. She was a junior high English and reading teacher, reading specialist, master teacher and lecturer for the California Reading Association.Always community oriented, Marian was a founding docent at the Skirball Cultural Center and an avid sponsor of the LA Phil through her decades long participation in the LA Phil Valley Committees.Predeceased by Joel, her husband of 53 years, Mickey is survived by her daughters Robin Harvey and Georgia (Gary) Freedman-Harvey, her grandchildren Seth (Joanna), Noah (Rebecca Waxman) and Raphael (Jessica) Cohen, Eliana (Samara) Lewinson and Ezra Freedman-Harvey, two great-grandsons, and many loving extended family members.Graveside service held October 8, 2020. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to the Laboratory for Familial Dysautonomia Research at Fordham University at Fordham.edu/Give
or Hebrew Union College at http://huc.edu/donate
.