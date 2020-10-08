1/1
Marian R. Harvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 10, 1925 - October 5, 2020 A 1947 graduate of the USC School of Journalism, Marian, known to friends and family as Mickey, was a lifelong cheerleader for her sorority, Phi Sigma Sigma and her Alma Mater.Born in New York City in 1925, Mickey moved to Los Angeles in 1936. Writing, art, reading and family were the pillars of her life. She was defined by her early career in journalism working for a fashion magazine. After starting her family, she found a new professional footing in teaching. She was a junior high English and reading teacher, reading specialist, master teacher and lecturer for the California Reading Association.Always community oriented, Marian was a founding docent at the Skirball Cultural Center and an avid sponsor of the LA Phil through her decades long participation in the LA Phil Valley Committees.Predeceased by Joel, her husband of 53 years, Mickey is survived by her daughters Robin Harvey and Georgia (Gary) Freedman-Harvey, her grandchildren Seth (Joanna), Noah (Rebecca Waxman) and Raphael (Jessica) Cohen, Eliana (Samara) Lewinson and Ezra Freedman-Harvey, two great-grandsons, and many loving extended family members.Graveside service held October 8, 2020. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to the Laboratory for Familial Dysautonomia Research at Fordham University at Fordham.edu/Give or Hebrew Union College at http://huc.edu/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved