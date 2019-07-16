December 15, 1954 - July 6, 2019 Long-time Los Alamitos resident and Long Beach Veterans' Administration (VA) Hospital neurologist Dr. Marian Sowa passed away peacefully at home July 7. She was 64 years old and recently retired from 30-plus years of VA service as an epilepsy specialist. A native of Chicago, Dr. Sowa graduated from Mother Theodore Guerin College Preparatory High School in River Grove, IL (1972), the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1976) and Loyola University, Chicago, Medical School (1979). She completed her residency in neurology at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, three years later and a year's fellowship in Chicago. In 1985, Dr. Sowa joined the medical staff at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, establishing its epilepsy clinic, and a state-of-the-art EEG Laboratory. In addition to being a board certified neurologist, Dr. Sowa was an avid artist, musician, and traveler. Dr. Sowa is survived by her sister, Constance Sowa Nemec, of Los Angeles, brother-in-law Richard Nemec; nephew Mark Nemec and Suzanne, of Fairfield, CT; niece Khia Dozier Nemec, of Inglewood, CA; and three great-nephews (Alexander, Teddy, and Philip) and a great-niece (Kit), all in Fairfield, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sabina Sowa, brother Paul Sowa, and niece Kristen Nemec. Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the GuideDog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 16, 2019