|
|
Marianna P. Bowman, of Pasadena, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1923 in Delaware, Ohio to Otho and Marie Pollock and was the oldest of five children. Marianna was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, David N. Bowman. She is survived by her three sons, Karl, Kirk (his wife Katie) and Scott, five grandsons and a great-grandson. Marianna is also survived by her sisters, Evelyn Sadler and Carrie Lou Kiefer.Marianna graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1945 and went to work for American Airlines in New York City. After a year in New York City she was able to transfer to Los Angeles, California which had been a dream of hers since she was a young girl. Thanks to American Airlines she was able to travel the United States, Mexico and Europe, where in 1949 while visiting Paris she met David Bowman who was vacationing. Marianna and David married a year later. After a few years living in Pasadena and Altadena in 1963 they moved to their forever home in North Kinneloa Ranch, Pasadena. While at Ohio Wesleyan Marianna joined the Delta Gamma Sorority remaining active with the Southern California Alumni group. She was also very active in the Assistance League of Pasadena where she formed a young working women's auxiliary, which became known as Las Marianna's. She volunteered at Treasure Fair thrift shop, owned and operated by the Assistance League. Marianna was awarded the Ada Edwards Award. This award is given to Assistance League members who have given outstanding service.Marianna and David enjoyed traveling throughout their lives and several memorable trips included circling the United States with their sons in their Cortez motor home, as well as driving up the Alcan Highway to Alaska. They took trips to Europe with family to visit relatives in Germany, Sweden and Wales. One of their most memorable trips was sailing around the world on the QE2.The family is blessed that Marianna got her wish of never leaving the home she loved so much, passing away peacefully in her sleep.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019