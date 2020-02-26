|
|
April 2, 1966 - February 20, 2020 Marianna and her parents, George and Sura, immigrated to the United States from the U.S.S.R. when she was barely a teenager. Upon arriving in Los Angeles they enjoyed the rich Ukrainian/Russian/Jewish culture they shared. Marianna's distinguished working career was as a forensic auditor. The CSI of CPAs. Marianna is survived by her husband Joe, nieces Diana and Michelle, sister-in-law Svetlana, and a menagerie of friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2020