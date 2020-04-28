|
|
January 17, 1924 - April 14, 2020 Born Marie Maxine Brown in Huntington, Indiana, Marie made her home for over 70 years in Highland Park, creating a life of love, tolerance, and joy. She grew up on a farm in Indiana during the depression where she learned to show compassion and generosity towards strangers. She valued the importance of education and became a teacher after graduating from Ball State University. Marie B. Antypas survived her husband, William George Antypas, by 24 years. She is now survived by her children William G. Antypas, Jr. (Carmen Visser), Mary D. Casaburi (Robert), Hazel W. Audet (Howard), Deedee A. Antypas (Rich Ibarra), and Tina L. Antypas (Scott Swink); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current social restrictions, services are delayed until a future date. The family has created the William G. and Marie B. Antypas Memorial Scholarship to honor their inherent rolls as educators and mentors. In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation may be made through the Franklin Educational Foundation (EIN 95-4428893) directed to the William G. and Marie B. Antypas Memorial Scholarship. Donations are to be made payable to the Franklin Educational Foundation and mailed care of Mary Casaburi 1212 Imperial Drive, Glendale, CA 91207.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020