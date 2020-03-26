|
October 16, 1925 - March 15, 2020 Marie left us on March 15 in Chatsworth to join her loving husband, William, of 55 years. She leaves behind her cherished daughter, Christine Marie Brodnax Yeager (Tracey), of North Hills, and beloved grandchildren, Michael, of Mammoth Lakes, Charles (Marie), of Castaic, and Kathryne, of Lebec, and treasured great-grandsons, Dylan, Charlie, James and Gabriel. Marie was a proud Angelino, born, raised and educated in Los Angeles, graduating from Belmont H.S. in 1943 where she played violin in the school orchestra and performed in stage productions. Education was one of her many passions. While raising her family, being active in Lawyers Wives charities and chauffeuring her daughter to opportunities near and far, she completed her Bachelors degree (with Magna Cum Laude honors) with a double major in French and Education, later obtaining her Masters, both from CSUN. Albion Elementary, LAUSD, was her first full time teaching assignment and two years later in 1974, she found her new home at Glenfeliz Elementary, where she continued to share her devotion of learning. She loved to travel; she and her husband Bill made numerous trips to Europe, and particularly Paris, her favorite city of all to which counting stopped after XXV trips were tallied. San Francisco, Pismo Beach, Cupertino, Berkeley, Laguna and Mammoth Lakes topped her local favorite destinations. Some fond memories of Marie recalled: always carrying a swimsuit because an impromptu opportunity should not be missed, making paper sailboats to float down a stream, dancing anywhere and everywhere, bird watching with Sibley Guides and the tiniest of writing upon a postcard to try and fit it all in, a laugh like music, her French-Irish would occasionally flair up to surprise those deserving of it, but all will agree she was a remarkable woman from a simple start on Bonnie Brae. She was an amazing and devoted mother. She had grace and poise and anyone who met her wanted to be her friend, she loved wholly, completely and without reservation and she will be missed by those she left behind. Bonne nuit Marie. Private burial next to her beloved Bill was held March 17 in Napa at old Tulocay Cemetery Johnston family site. A Los Angeles memorial will be held at a future date to which COVID-19 is not invited.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020