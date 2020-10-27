May 14, 1924 - October 14, 2020 Marie Margaret Spillane, born May 14, 1924, in Boston, MA, passed away October 14, 2020, in Valencia, CA, at the age of 96. Marie was a woman of deep faith who dearly loved her family and friends. She was the oldest of three children-Marie, Fred and Harry Broderick. Her survivors include her brother Harry; her husband of 75 years, John F. Spillane; and her children, Monica Luechtefeld and Richard and John K. Spillane. She has three grandchildren: Christopher Luechtefeld, Kevin Robert and John Corey Spillane and three great-grandchildren, Trent and Savannah Luechtefeld and Alexandra Jade Spillane. A Mass of Christian burial and internment was held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in San Fernando, CA on October 31, 2020.



