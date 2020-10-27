1/1
Marie Margaret Spillane
May 14, 1924 - October 14, 2020 Marie Margaret Spillane, born May 14, 1924, in Boston, MA, passed away October 14, 2020, in Valencia, CA, at the age of 96. Marie was a woman of deep faith who dearly loved her family and friends. She was the oldest of three children-Marie, Fred and Harry Broderick. Her survivors include her brother Harry; her husband of 75 years, John F. Spillane; and her children, Monica Luechtefeld and Richard and John K. Spillane. She has three grandchildren: Christopher Luechtefeld, Kevin Robert and John Corey Spillane and three great-grandchildren, Trent and Savannah Luechtefeld and Alexandra Jade Spillane. A Mass of Christian burial and internment was held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in San Fernando, CA on October 31, 2020.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
