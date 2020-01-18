|
|
February 12, 1925 - January 11, 2020 Mariko Wada passed away peacefully at age 94. She grew up in Los Angeles and was a proud RN, having earned her nursing degree at the University of California, San Francisco. An accomplished pianist, she played the organ at church for 60 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank. She is survived by daughters Nancy (Brett McKee) Wada-McKee and Pattie (Roland) Hazama, and son Jon (Sharon) Wada; grandchildren Brendan, Patrick (Cayley English), and Dylan McKee, Kerri (Josh) Rider, Kristi Hazama, and Matt (Liz), Michael, and Timmy Wada; and great-grandchildren Manu English, Kenji McKee, Luke and Emi Rider. Services on Saturday, January 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossway Church, Pacoima. Casual attire. Family requests flowers be omitted. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020