(94), passed away on January 11, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Brett McKee) Wada-McKee, Pattie (Roland) Hazama, and Jon (Sharon) Wada; grandchildren, Brendan McKee, Patrick (Cayley English) McKee, and Dylan McKee, Kerri (Josh) Rider, Kristi Hazama, Matt (Liz) Wada, and Michael, and Timmy Wada; great-grandchildren, Manu English, Kenji McKee, Luke and Emi Rider; also survived by other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Crossway Church, 9610 Haddon Ave., Pacoima. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020