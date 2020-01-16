Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mariko Wada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariko Wada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariko Wada Obituary
(94), passed away on January 11, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Brett McKee) Wada-McKee, Pattie (Roland) Hazama, and Jon (Sharon) Wada; grandchildren, Brendan McKee, Patrick (Cayley English) McKee, and Dylan McKee, Kerri (Josh) Rider, Kristi Hazama, Matt (Liz) Wada, and Michael, and Timmy Wada; great-grandchildren, Manu English, Kenji McKee, Luke and Emi Rider; also survived by other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Crossway Church, 9610 Haddon Ave., Pacoima. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -