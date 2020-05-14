October 8, 1934 - May 10, 2020 Marilyn (Proval) Alba-Rutter, 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Neil (Sonny) Rutter. She is survived by their devoted children Jamie (Francine) Alba, Neal Alba, Marni Alba, Marla Rutter, Brian (Jane) Rutter, Michael (Deborah) Rutter, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother David (Cheryl) Proval and many loving friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



