Marilyn (Proval) Alba-Rutter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 8, 1934 - May 10, 2020 Marilyn (Proval) Alba-Rutter, 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Neil (Sonny) Rutter. She is survived by their devoted children Jamie (Francine) Alba, Neal Alba, Marni Alba, Marla Rutter, Brian (Jane) Rutter, Michael (Deborah) Rutter, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother David (Cheryl) Proval and many loving friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved