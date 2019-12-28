|
May 24, 1930 - December 16, 2019 Marilyn Alexander (Smith) Green passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at her home in Manhattan Beach. Marilyn grew up on Ave 47 and graduated from Franklin High School. After a semester at Glendale College, she transferred to USC and joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. A Trojan and Kappa forever, Marilyn majored in English and Education, and graduated in 1952. Marilyn taught in Wiesbaden, Germany where her passion for teaching and world travel grew. She married Richard (Dick) Smith and moved to Manhattan Beach in 1962. She raised 2 sons, provided a warm home to an abundance of pets, and enjoyed the community so much she remained for 57 years. In 1984, she married Jess Green, a fun-loving Englishman & travel partner who preceded her in death in 2017.Marilyn taught at Short Ave. Elementary in the LAUSD for 30 years, mostly in Room 17, where she shared her affection for learning with the children she loved. She globe-trotted every summer and retired from teaching in 1993. Marilyn's life was as a mother, friend, learner, educator, giver and explorer. Whether on a cruise, tour or journey, she never lost her appetite to go – and had a long list of places yet to see. She supported human health & animal protection efforts and her adventurous, gentle soul will be missed by those whose lives she graced. She is survived by sons Matt and Dennis Smith, daughter-in-law Holly (Matt) and granddaughters Tori, Mandy & Lauren. A celebration of her life will be held on January 17th. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to doctorswithoutborders.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020