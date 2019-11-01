|
May 17, 1930 - October 17, 2019 Marilyn Ann Hedges, 89, passed away on October 17, 2019 of complications from a heart valve replacement surgery. Born in Compton, California, on May 17, 1930, she was the daughter of George Samuel Conley and Anna Gertrude Baldrick Conley. She was a graduate of Whittier College. Marilyn moved to Santa Monica, California, after marrying her husband, Ralph Everett Hedges in 1954. She had an unwavering faith in God and a generous heart to all who knew her. She was an active longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Santa Monica. She was a member of PEO, DAR, the YMCA, and United Methodist Women. She loved to cook, travel, and host family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, she is survived by her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Russell and her son Robert and daughter-in-law, Patricia. She is also survived by her sisters Marjorie Conley Aikens and Mary Newman and brother-in-law, Daniel. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th Street in Santa Monica.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019