Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills - Mount Sinai Chapel
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA
Marilyn Ann (Shurgin) Minkle


1930 - 2019
Marilyn Ann (Shurgin) Minkle Obituary
It is with deep sorrow that we share with you the passing of Marilyn Ann Minkle, beloved wife of Leonard, beloved mother of Beryl Minkle (husband Haakon Chevalier) and Nadine Chestnut (husband Roy Chestnut), and grandmother of Noah and Aaron Minkle Chevalier, and Eric, Brian and Elaina Chestnut, and sister to Beverly Lever, Barbara Burbank and brother-in-law- Alan Burbank. Marilyn died on August 9, 2019, at the age of 89 after a long illness. She was born in Detroit, MI. and moved as a child to LA, where she later attended Dorsey High School. At the age of 19 she married Leonard, the love of her life. They were married for 69 years. She earned a BA in Religious Studies/ Jewish Studies at CSUN. She was buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. Mount Sinai Memorial Parks - Hollywood Hills 800-600-0076 www.mountsinaiparks.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 15, 2019
