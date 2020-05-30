August 16, 1926 - May 26, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we report the passing of Marilyn Blank. A cancer survivor of over 13 years, Marilyn finally succumbed to heart failure on May 26th. Marilyn was a talented star who was the life of every party. She was an artist, interior designer, and avid card player. She had a kind and loving heart, which was apparent to anyone who knew her. Marilyn was a loving mom, aunt, cousin, grandmother, and friend to all and is survived by her husband Fred, daughters Randi Grant(husband Warren) and Nancy Dulien, son Larry Seerman (predeceased), and 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tower Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Marilyn Blank.



