August 20, 1923 - September 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her Newport Beach home surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn grew up in Ventura County and was proud to be part of the early California Borchard and Daily families. She married C.J. in 1947, who predeceased her in 2011.Marilyn will be remembered for her love of family, golf, tennis, fly fishing, and her beautiful gardens. She was competitive and enjoyed all sorts of games, especially card games.She is survived by her six married children, Susan (Dan) Hayes, Amy (David) Zak, Chuck (Jill) Schreiber, Martha (Dean) McCormick, Liz (Ed) Slater, Michael (Elizabeth) Schreiber; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren.A rosary will be said for Marilyn at St. John Vianney Chapel, Balboa Island, on Monday, September 30th at 10:15 am. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, 920 East Alhambra Rd. Alhambra, Ca. 91801 or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019