Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Borchard Schreiber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Borchard Schreiber Obituary
August 20, 1923 - September 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her Newport Beach home surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn grew up in Ventura County and was proud to be part of the early California Borchard and Daily families. She married C.J. in 1947, who predeceased her in 2011.Marilyn will be remembered for her love of family, golf, tennis, fly fishing, and her beautiful gardens. She was competitive and enjoyed all sorts of games, especially card games.She is survived by her six married children, Susan (Dan) Hayes, Amy (David) Zak, Chuck (Jill) Schreiber, Martha (Dean) McCormick, Liz (Ed) Slater, Michael (Elizabeth) Schreiber; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren.A rosary will be said for Marilyn at St. John Vianney Chapel, Balboa Island, on Monday, September 30th at 10:15 am. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, 920 East Alhambra Rd. Alhambra, Ca. 91801 or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.