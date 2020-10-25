Marilyn Brown

Marilyn Renee Brown of Los Angeles passed away on October 11, 2020 after a recent cancer diagnosis. She was buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park on October 14, 2020 with attendance limited to family. Marilyn was born May 25, 1937 to Albert and Evelyn Tuch in the City of Angels, where she lived her entire life surrounded by a wide circle of family and friends. She married "Bud" and they had three children who survive them both, Laurie Brown Craig, Steven and Linda Brown, and Bruce Brown. Marilyn's life was rife with community contributions, as evidenced by the outpouring of incredible emails received since her passing from so many whom she touched. The family is very grateful for all the caring messages. Among Marilyn's passions were parenting education, counseling, and women's health. She broke ground by creating educational programming that would become widely known as "Mommy and Me" groups. When that model proved successful, Marilyn collaborated with area professionals to expand other similar program offerings that included children with disabilities, divorce, adoption and widened family involvement to include grandparents.She was instrumental in assisting area non-profits such as the Cayton Children's Museum (formerly known as the Zimmer), LA's Best, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Stephen S. Wise Temple, Brandeis-Bardin, and the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging.Marilyn led with enthusiasm on every occasion, social and professional, lifting people's spirits wherever she went. She was a true connector who created a ripple effect in this world and brought light to those she touched.She is survived by her children, her sister Brenda and Bart Jacobs, sister-in-law Joan Schaeffer, grandchildren Matthew Craig, Bryan Craig, Abby and Ben Rosenzweig, Tracie Brown, Chelsea Bassler, Joshua Brown and Bennett Brown, and newborn great-grandson Brooks Rosenzweig!In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities helping the neediest, particularly children, who Marilyn recognized were both the most valuable and vulnerable members of our community. Marilyn loved the Karsh Center at Wilshire Blvd. Temple (www.karshcenter.org/donate/
) and the Cayton Children's Museum (www.caytonmuseum.org/donate
). Marilyn was a passionate learner who intensely loved her life and her family. She left the world a better place. XOXO