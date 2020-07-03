April 26, 1934 - June 27, 2020 Marilyn Molnar, beloved by all who knew her, died at her home in Valley Village at age 86. In the last 5 weeks of her life, after a leukemia diagnosis, Marilyn was surrounded by loved ones.She was born Marilyn Lapchin to Irving and Anna Lapchin in New York, N.Y. She and her older brother Herbert, were raised in Manhattan, where Marilyn attended PS141(which is immortalized on her license plate). She met Imre Molnar on a blind date, and they were married in 1960. Their son David was born in 1964, and the next year they traveled cross-country to join many of Imre's siblings in Los Angeles. Their daughter Julie was born in 1966, and their son Danny was born in 1968. Marilyn was completely devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren(the lights of her life). And even though her immediate family remained in Los Angeles, Marilyn maintained extremely close relationships with her New York family. She exemplified the idea "that you can take the girl out of New York, but you can't take New York out of the girl".Hilarious, optimistic, energetic, and smart, Marilyn couldn't help but make an impression on everyone she met. Among her favorite activities were hosting and attending parties, keeping tabs on her children's friends, vacationing in Yosemite, drinking wine or Jack on the Rocks, going on cruises, rooting for the Yankees, playing words with friends, and listening to Frank Sinatra. For many years she worked as a bookkeeper and an office clerk, most recently for the LA Unified School District. Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, Imre, and many other cherished relatives. She is survived by her brother Herbert, and sister in-law Phyllis; son David and daughter in-law Kristi; daughter Julie; son Danny and daughter in-law Denise; grandchildren Matt, Kyle, Jenna, Dylan, Daisy, and Wilder; best friend Cynthia Reich; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and more friends than she could probably count. Say Hi to Dad to for us. We love you Mom!



