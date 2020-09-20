1/1
Marilyn E. Baumeister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 16, 1937 - September 16, 2020 On September 16, 2020 Marilyn E. Baumeister, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in Malibu, CA at the age of 83. She was the fourth of five children born to Marshall and Mamie Kay Dawson. She attended Peoria High School (IL) and Illinois State University, achieving a Master's Degree in speech pathology.She moved to Los Angeles in the early 1960's and immediately opened her own speech therapy practice. In 1969, she married Louis Baumeister with whom she had four children. From 1980 until 1999, Marilyn was an active member of the Laker Wives charity organization. Until her passing she was a passionately involved member of Malibu Pacific Church where she served as an elder in the congregation.Never afraid to introduce herself to a stranger, Marilyn made friends everywhere she went and was extremely popular in the Malibu community. In addition to her family, she loved few things more than the Lakers (for whom her husband served as an executive from 1979 until his retirement in 1999) and her close knit group of friends.Marilyn is survived by her brother David (Mary) Dawson; children Anthony, Monica (Erik) Lokkesmoe, Daniel (Julie) and Anne; grandchildren Kolton, Skylar, Sydney and Chapin; plus numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, sister Mildred Coakley, and brothers Marshall and Stanley. Her life will be honored with a private grave side ceremony. Once restrictions are lifted, Marilyn's life will be celebrated at the church she loved so dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society in Marilyn's memory at cancer.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved