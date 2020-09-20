July 16, 1937 - September 16, 2020 On September 16, 2020 Marilyn E. Baumeister, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in Malibu, CA at the age of 83. She was the fourth of five children born to Marshall and Mamie Kay Dawson. She attended Peoria High School (IL) and Illinois State University, achieving a Master's Degree in speech pathology.She moved to Los Angeles in the early 1960's and immediately opened her own speech therapy practice. In 1969, she married Louis Baumeister with whom she had four children. From 1980 until 1999, Marilyn was an active member of the Laker Wives charity organization. Until her passing she was a passionately involved member of Malibu Pacific Church where she served as an elder in the congregation.Never afraid to introduce herself to a stranger, Marilyn made friends everywhere she went and was extremely popular in the Malibu community. In addition to her family, she loved few things more than the Lakers (for whom her husband served as an executive from 1979 until his retirement in 1999) and her close knit group of friends.Marilyn is survived by her brother David (Mary) Dawson; children Anthony, Monica (Erik) Lokkesmoe, Daniel (Julie) and Anne; grandchildren Kolton, Skylar, Sydney and Chapin; plus numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, sister Mildred Coakley, and brothers Marshall and Stanley. Her life will be honored with a private grave side ceremony. Once restrictions are lifted, Marilyn's life will be celebrated at the church she loved so dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society
in Marilyn's memory at cancer.org