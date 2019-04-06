|
|
September 13, 1928 - April 4, 2018 Born and raised in Los Angeles, Lynn attended UCLA where she was affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was active in many local philanthropic and community organizations, including Junior League of Los Angeles, Hancock Park Garden Club and Las Madrinas.Lynn's greatest joy was spending time and creating traditions for her family as a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Always creative, energetic, thoughtful and generous; she was always guided by a strong sense of purpose.Although she has been gone a year, she is sorely missed by her daughters Cynthia (Patrick) Haden, Sarah (Bram) deKoning, Catherine (Stephen) Olson, her nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. You will live on in our hearts forever,Mom!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 6, 2019