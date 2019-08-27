|
June 26, 1927 - August 24, 2019 Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn J. Roberts died peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at the age of 92. Marilyn was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in Alexandria, Ontario, Canada. She graduated from University of Toronto (with honors!) with a degree in English Literature, then received her Master's of Social Work from Boston College. Marilyn began an adventurous career as a hospital social worker with the American Red Cross, stationed in a MASH unit in Korea, later in Japan where she climbed Mt. Fuji, and then in Germany where she met both Sgt. Elvis Presley and her future husband Capt. Eric Roberts. Marilyn and Eric married in 1961 and settled in Los Angeles to raise their family. Marilyn was known for her sense of humor, dry wit, storytelling, humility, and most of all, the kindest of hearts. After her retirement from social work at Kaiser and the Hollywood Senior Center, she was honored for years of volunteer work at Alzheimer's Association of Los Angeles and Good Shepherd Center for Women. In her later years, Marilyn would often be found surrounded by her books, crossword puzzles, and New Yorker magazines, sitting in her favorite chair with her little dog next to her. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, her two children, and four grandchildren. There will be no funeral services as per Marilyn's "no fuss" wishes. Always in our hearts, she will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019