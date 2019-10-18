|
|
Marilyn J. Waldman, 88, died October 15, 2019. Born in Tucson on November 24, 1930, she spent her entire life in Los Angeles, where her paternal grandparents had settled in 1890. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA, where she was a proud member of AEPhi. She married J. Donald Waldman in 1964 and is survived by Don; her three children, Tom (Carol), Julie Ephraim (Barry), and Amy (Alexander Star); and her eight grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Grant, Davina, Ariela, Noa, Oliver and Theodora. Marilyn served as a LAUSD elementary school teacher, as a board member and sponsor of the Concern Foundation for Cancer Research, and as a volunteer for educational organizations. She was a passionate traveler and avid reader, but we will remember Marilyn most for her devotion to her friends and to her extended family, who loved her deeply. A funeral service will take place at Hillside Memorial Park on Sunday, October 20, 12:00 noon. Tributes to her memory may be made to Concern (www.concernfoundation.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 18, 2019