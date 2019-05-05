May 4, 1923 - April 20, 2019 Marilyn J. Burns passed away April 20, 2019 at her home with family nearby after a lengthy illness.Marilyn was born to John and Maurine Brodersen on May 4, 1923 in Dennison, Iowa. She was the second of six children. The family moved to Glendale, California in 1936. Marilyn graduated from Hoover High School in 1941. After WWII she married John Bernard Burns from Burlington, Colorado and settled in La Crescenta, California where she raised her three children: David, Debra, and Devin. She sang in the choir at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church before starting work at Glendale Memorial Hospital in Medical Records at age 50. She retired in 1999 after 25 years. Marilyn remained in her La Crescenta home until her death.Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, John, and siblings, Don, Chuck, Margie Lane, Mary Lou Root, and Jack. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: David (Josephine), Debra (James), Devin (Maria); her seven grandchildren: Jamie and Amber Plummer, Christina Araya (Burns), Serena and Andrea Burns, and John and Lia Burns; and her three great grandchildren: John and Eli Plummer, and Michaela Araya.Services are scheduled at Forest Lawn Glendale. 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, California. Visitation is Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 – 9 PM. Funeral Service is Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Go to ForestLawn.com for details. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 5, 2019