October 28, 1927 - May 7, 2020 Marilyn Cook, 92, beloved wife and mother, passed away Thursday, May 7th. One of three sisters she was born in the Danish dairy community of Moscow, Minnesota. After completing high-school she became an x-ray technician in Illinois before marrying Stephen Cook, a student at the University of Illinois in 1949. Upon his university graduation they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where Stephen worked for Convair and they had their first child, Bruce, in 1952. Within a few years they moved to Southern California where their daughter, Yvonne, was born in 1957 and Stephen began his career at Hughes Aircraft in El Segundo. They purchased their first home in Encino in 1959 where their children grew up and went to school. During this time Marilyn worked in x-ray at West Valley Hospital. After discovering boating they moved to Marina Del Rey where Yvonne finished high-school. Marilyn eventually began her own business as a relief x-ray technician in the Los Angeles area. Marilyn and Stephen fell in love with RV-ing around the United States for many years and they finally retired in Canyon Country for a slower life. Marilyn's personal joys were gardening and reading. Marilyn was preceded in death by her sisters Virginia and Marceline. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Raised on wholesome, mid-western values that she espoused to her children she will forever be missed. Thank you Mom, for everything.



