June 13, 1953 - August 29, 2019 Born to Richard L. and Mary Spencer Vaughan, Marilyn is survived and sadly missed by her siblings Janet Pagitsch-Vaughan (Josef), Richard Vaughan (Gloria), and Barbara Vaughan Bailey. Marilyn was an active member of Lakewood Village Community Church and a longtime employee of Compton College. A memorial service is planned for September 21 at 11:00 AM at Lakewood Village Community Church. The family requests that gifts be made to Lakewood Village Community Church's Care Ministries in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
