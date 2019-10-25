|
June 24, 1933 - October 19, 2019 Marilyn Landy (86), loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at her home in Los Angeles, on October 19, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, NY on June 24. 1933. Her family moved to Los Angeles in the late 40's. She obtained her undergraduate college degree in 1954, and ultimately a Master's degree in Kinesiology, both from UCLA.Marilyn taught middle school English and Social Studies in the Los Angeles school system for approximately 20 years. She married her husband, David, in 1958 and they raised two sons. Their incredibly loving marriage lasted for 61 years during which she successfully battled several major illnesses, until her passing. After teaching and obtaining her graduate degree, Marilyn worked using her kinesiology skills for 10 years at Pritikin Longevity Center in Santa Monica. Marilyn loved life and was an enthusiastic dancer, artist, and gardener. She loved music, theatre, and was an early member of Women's Strike for Peace, and other political activities.Marilyn is survived by her husband David; two sons, Kenny Landy and Daryl (Jill) Landy; two granddaughters, Gabrielle and Maria; brother Michael Stone and his longtime partner Peggy Cooke. Marilyn's memorial service will take place at Hillside Memorial Park on Sunday November 3, at 11:00 AM. Donations in her name can be made to Emeritus College in Santa Monica, or . Hillside Memorial Park Mortuary 800-576-1994
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 25, 2019