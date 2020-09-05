January 3, 1932 - August 19, 2020 Marilyn "Nonnie" Leeburg, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2020. She was married to Lewis "Lew" Leeburg for 63 years. He predeceased her on April 14, 2018. She is survived by children Lynn, Karen, John and Robert; sons-in-law Jorge and Rick; daughter-in-law Cassidy; and grandchildren Anya, Nadia, Eric, Brian and Kelsey. Nonnie was born in Oakland, CA, and grew up in Hollywood. After earning her BA at UCLA and living on the island of Kwajalein for Lew's Navy service during the Korean War, Nonnie and Lew returned to Los Angeles to raise their family, and relocated to Laguna Niguel in 1966. While raising her family, Nonnie also pursued her passions for theater, literature, travel, and environmentalism, values that she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Once her children were grown, Nonnie devoted 26 years to tutoring students at Saddleback College, where she was instrumental in developing the Learning Assistance Program. This work became her primary focus until her retirement in 2013. Donations may be sent to The Sierra Club.



