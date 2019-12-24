|
|
June 3, 1932 - December 21, 2019 Beautiful and vivacious, Marilyn died from complications of Parkinson's disease on December 21, 2019. A native Angeleno, she was born June 3, 1932 to Pauline and Ben Seewack. With her brother Larry, she grew up surrounded by loving grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her first of many acts of rebellion came on December 24, 1950 when, after graduating from Los Angeles High School, she married Tommy Simons and together they had four children. They divorced after 19 years, remaining lifelong friends, and from then on Marilyn went on to collect no shortage of colorful experiences that could fill an unbelievable book. She was very proud of her nearly 50 year membership in SHARE, Inc. Marilyn was predeceased by her daughter Joy in 2011 and is survived by James (Cathy), Jill, Jonathan (Wendy), grandchildren Keaton, Morgan (April), Emily (Will), Matthew, and great-granddaughter Georgia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, loving cousins and legions of devoted friends. We gratefully acknowledge her wonderful caregivers who made all of our lives so much easier. Services will be at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave. on December 27, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marilyn's name to SHARE, Inc. or to the Parkinson's related .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019