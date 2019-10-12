|
January 20, 1934 - October 9, 2019 Born in Lukow, Poland. Survived the Nazi invasion and fled to Russia with parents in '41. Immigrated to the US with family in '49, landing in Los Angeles. Graduated Venice HS in '52. Married beloved husband, John, in '53, who passed in '91. Blessed with 27-year loving relationship with Jay Markoff who sadly mourns her loss with his children & grandchildren. Was a beautiful, vibrant woman who touched many lives & was loved by all who knew her. Survived by her brother, sister, three sons, daughter-in-law, and four adoring grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13 at 2 pm at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to refugee relief agency at hias.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12, 2019