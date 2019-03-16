September 4, 1930 - February 27, 2019 Marilyn Steele was born on September 4, 1930 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents were Edna and Charles McNamara. She grew up in Los Angeles and went to school there, she graduated from Washington High School in 1948 and attended El Camino College and then San Diego State University for teacher training. She graduated in 1954 and became a teacher for Torrance Unified Schools where she worked for eight years. She enrolled at USC and pursued her Masters Degree in Education which she completed in 1962. Following that she became a stay at home mother to Janna L. Kohl and Dr. Charles A Steele. Marilyn was married to Robert A. Steele in June, 1954 and they enjoyed their life together for nearly 65 years. She passed away on February 27, at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019