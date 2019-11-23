|
Age 94. Devoted wife and mother of two children. Trained singer who performed with the USO and the San Bernardino Civic Light Opera. Involved in numerous other artistic endeavors, including photography, needlepoint and making her own clothes. Participated in Hadassah, Brandeis University's National Women's Committee and Great Decisions discussions. Will be missed by her daughter Debra, son Mark, daughter-in-law Eva, grandchildren Naomi, Nathan and Eliana and great granddaughter Zoe. Predeceased by her husband Herbert.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019