|
|
June 30, 1928 - May 16, 2019 Marilyn Zarcoff née Arbetter, a gifted woman, passed away peacefully on May 16. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Despite moving to Los Angeles in 1959, her heart never left the Big City. Her multifaceted talents led her to several successful careers. She was a copywriter for television, a customer management professional for Princess Cruises, a caring wife and compassionate mother and grandmother. She has left a well-travelled life and is survived by her husband, Morton; her eldest son Larry, his wife Michelle and their child Roo; her youngest son Edward, his wife Stacey and their children, Alexander and Aliza; and her beloved East Coast Arbetters. She has also left wonderful memories of a classy lady.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019