May 25, 1932 - October 1, 2020 Marilynn Boyden Trounson, 88, died at her Sierra Madre home on October 1, 2020, of complications of Alzheimer's disease. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was also a gifted teacher and speech therapist. She was born and grew up in the San Gabriel Valley and attended UC Berkeley, where she met her husband. She left college but returned years later to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in speech pathology from Cal State Los Angeles and had a long, rewarding career as a speech therapist and administrator at the L.A. County Office of Education. She and her husband enjoyed 10 years of living in Japan, where he worked for the Pacific Stars and Stripes newspaper and she taught English to Japanese students. Marilynn loved music, art, travel, cooking, science, all things Japanese and her beloved family. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Robert Trounson; her children, Lissa, Becky and Chris; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Observances will be private.



