Obituary Condolences Flowers February 21, 1943 - February 9, 2019 Professor Mario Gerla passed away on February 9, 2019, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 75 years old. Mario was born in Arona, Italy, in 1943 and grew up in Milan. He received an engineering degree from the Politecnico di Milano in 1966 and completed service in the Italian navy before moving to the United States in 1969 where he joined the team at UCLA working on the ARPANET, the precursor to today's Internet, led by his advisor Leonard Kleinrock. He received his MS and PhD degrees from UCLA in 1970 and 1973, respectively. From 1973 to 1976, he was a manager at Network Analysis Corporation in Glen Cove, NY, where he was involved in early computer network design projects for both government and industry. Since 1977, Mario has been on the faculty of the UCLA Computer Science Department, where he was a Distinguished Professor and served as Department Chair from 2015 to 2018. In 2015, he was appointed to UCLA's Jonathan B. Postel Chair in Networking. Mario also served as the Director of UCLA's Center for Autonomous Intelligent Networks and the Network Research Lab. Mario's research focused on the design, performance evaluation, and control of distributed computer communication systems and networks. As a pioneer in computer networking, his early work optimized that which we now know as the Internet. Over the course of his career at UCLA he graduated more than 100 PhD students from all over the world and published more than 1,000 papers. For his later work in the field of mobile ad hoc networks he was made a Life Fellow of IEEE and a Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery, received the SIGMOBILE Outstanding Contribution Award, and was honored with lifetime achievement awards by INFOCOM and MILCOM, two major international communications conferences. Although Mario left Italy nearly 50 years ago, he always maintained a close connection with his family and research colleagues in his homeland. He helped to found the Italian Scientists and Scholars of North America Foundation (ISSNAF). For services to Italy and accomplishments in his field, he was awarded a knighthood by the President of Italy in 2002, the Cavaliere Ufficiale in the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy (OMRI). Mario was a marathoner, triathlete, and member of the UCLA Masters Swim Club. He was also an ardent traveler who was proud to have visited all seven continents and swum in six of seven seas during his lifetime. Mario is survived by his wife, Maggi, his daughters, Marisa and Cristina, his siblings Emma, Silvia, and Franco, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at the UCLA Computer Science Department in March. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the Mario Gerla Scholarship in Computer Science at UCLA (http://giving.ucla.edu/Gerla) to enhance the diversity of students and scholars in the field of computer science. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019