Mario L. Mascolo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 12, 1935 - May 22, 2020 Born and raised in Los Angeles by Italian immigrants, Mario served honorably in the U.S. Navy and then for over 30 years as a Los Angeles Police Department officer. After retirement, our Dad and Mom moved to Las Vegas to enjoy their golden years. Loved for his outgoing personality, wonderful sense of humor, outstanding culinary skills, athletic prowess, and smooth dancing, our Dad will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Mario is survived by his children Nino, Dina, Mario, and John, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He joins his loving wife Carrie and his son Mark in a better place. Our Dad was the last of three brothers and one sister to grace this earth. We miss him greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved