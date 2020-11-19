November 24, 1936 - November 15, 2020 Mario was born in Los Angeles to Julia Montoya Lopez and Edmundo Lopez. His parents and mother's brother "Uncle Alex" Montoya were actors on stage, television and film. There was always music and performances in the Lopez household. Mario was the 4th of 6 sons and 1 daughter born to Julia & Edmundo. Mario and all his siblings served in the military or in the State Department and went on to serve their communities as Federal, State or County employees and First Responders.Mario was the first Lopez to become a fire fighter and because of his experience and love of the profession, inspired 2 brothers, 3 nephews, 2 grand nephews and his daughter to serve in the fire service. Mario was very proud of his career with Los Angeles County Fire Department. He started off as a firefighter, became one of Los Angeles' first Paramedics and retired as a Captain after over 40 years of service.Mario was instrumental in the LA County Bombero program where he helped educate and train and provide resources to Fire Stations in Mexico that were in need of equipment and updated training protocols. Mario was honored in Calexico by appreciative firefighters who dedicated a fire engine in his name.Mario attended Cantwell High School and met the love of his life through a Cantwell buddy. When Mario met Dora Salinas at 14 years old, they discovered they shared the same piano teacher. On their first meeting, they sat down on a piano bench and played their first of countless duets. They dated through high school and married at 21 years of age when Mario was on a 10 day leave from his Army assignment in Germany. They were married 62 years when his beloved Dora passed away in August of 2019.Mario and Dora had 2 children. Their son Rick was born in 1960 and daughter Anna Marie in 1962. Mario, though away from home a great deal was involved in his kids Catholic schooling and their extra-curricular activities. He supported and served as President of several Booster and Dad's clubs and helped raise untold amount of money for Damien High school, St. Lucy's Priory High School and 4 religious communities in California, Florida and North Carolina.Mario's love of music continued through to the day of his passing. He played the saxophone and clarinet in the Army band. He also played in addition to the piano; the guitar, banjo, ukulele and anything else you put into his hands. He delighted family and friends and visitors when he would grab one of his guitars and burst into song singing mostly Spanish and American folk songs. On the piano, he played anything from light classical to American jazz.When possible, Mario pursued his love of outdoors through his many fresh water and ocean fishing and camping excursions. He loved Opening Day at Convict Lake with his best buddies, his brothers. Mario and Dora loved to travel and took many trips across the United States and throughout Europe. They made friends easily and their home was the center for many family celebrations and their friends were always counted as family.Mario was a hero to many including family and will be very missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brother-in-law and his extended family of religious communities.Graveside services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery in Rosemead. "Well done, good and faithful servant, Mario."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store