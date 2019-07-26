|
|
April 18, 1972 - July 17, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Mario Saldivar, devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, passed away at his home in Valencia, CA, at the age of 47. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, and grew up in the San Gabriel Valley. A lover of sports, he grew up playing baseball, football and basketball, often being named MVP on his teams. He graduated from San Gabriel High School in 1990. On September 10, 1994 he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Griselda. They raised three children in Valencia where he was actively involved in the baseball community. He initially worked at the family business, The Cue Ball, a billiard hall in Alhambra but eventually found his own path and was a parole officer for 15 years. He was a collector of watches, sports memorabilia, cool shirts and shoes, and was known for his endearing, witty comments and carne asada. He was kind, good natured, always willing to lend a hand, and always able to make others laugh. His greatest joy was being a father and grandfather. He is survived by and will forever be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his mother Celina Calderon, father Sergio Saldivar, wife Griselda, three children, Baggio, Amanda and Rocco, daughter-in-law, Maddie, grandson, Roman, sister Aida, brother-in-law Scott, niece Samantha, cousin Rosa and god-daughter Katherine. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews on both his and Griselda's sides of the family and numerous close friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Eternal Valley Mortuary on 23287 N. Sierra Highway, Newhall, CA. Viewing for family only will be from 9 am to 12 pm and will be followed by a Memorial Service for family and friends from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019