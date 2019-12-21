|
Nov. 30, 1919 - Dec. 19, 2019 Marion passed away peacefully in Santa Monica where she lived for most of her life. She was born in Appleton, WI, and moved to Los Angeles with her parents, Arly H. and Marie Luebke in 1925. The family moved to Venice, CA, where she attended school and graduated from Venice High School in 1937. She started her career with Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, then with von Hamm-Young Co., Honolulu; Rand Corp, Santa Monica and Washington D.C.; with an engineering group in Madrid, Spain, and back to Rand where she retired. In 1943 she married Albert Sidney "Tommy" O'Neil, Gunnery Sergeant, US Marine Corps, who died in the battle for Iwo Jima in World War II. In 1963 she married Cecil Weihe who died in 1977. Marion was an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer for the Assistance League of Santa Monica. She had no children and is survived by two brothers, Harold Luebke of Thousand Oaks and Arly Luebke of West Los Angeles. Marion celebrated her 100th birthday and now joins her husband, Cecil, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019