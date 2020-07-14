May 20, 1935 - July 10, 2020 Leon-Doten, Marion Elaine, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at her home in Simi Valley. She was 85. Marion is survived by her second husband, Stefan Doten; her daughters, Rose Leon and Susan Strohbach; her sons, Ralph Sovetky and Daniel Sovetky; her sister Dai Leon; and four grandchildren, Sage, Jeremiah, Ryan and Jonathan.Marion was the daughter of Alfred Leon, a tailor, and Dorothy (Silver) Leon, a writer. She took after her father and was very good at sewing. Marion was a retired teacher; she taught third grade at Vanalden Avenue Elementary School in Reseda. Her students knew her as Mrs. Sovetky. One of her former students is now a distinguished pediatric surgeon who says Mrs. Sovetky was an inspiration; she helped him see his potential and build his confidence.Marion attended UCLA. When she married Jack Sovetky and moved to the San Fernando Valley in 1955, she transferred to Cal State Northridge (then known as San Fernando Valley State College), where she earned her bachelor's degree and teaching credential. She was the first person in her family to go to college. Marion was also a talented calligrapher, successful businesswoman and real estate investor. Marion and Jack divorced in 1983. They had four children, listed above.Marion was a member of Mensa and Congregation B'nai Emmett. During her golden years, Marion enjoyed going to the Simi Valley Senior Center to play mah jong and cards. Marion's greatest legacy and best accomplishment is the love she poured out. It was amazing. She never ran out. She had enough love for everyone. She was a devoted daughter and daughter-in-law. Her siblings and in-laws turned to her for support. She successfully raised four children, and continued to be a loving mother until her last breath. She was like a second mother to many. She reached out to long-lost relatives and hosted a family reunion. She kept in regular contact with a great many people. She kept a birthday list and sent out birthday cards. Marion is fondly remembered as a loving and generous person, and she will be dearly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.



