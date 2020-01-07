|
|
December 20, 1963 - December 30, 2019 Fran passed away in the loving company of her family at the Hospital of the Good Samaritan after a sudden onset of congestive heart failure. The only daughter of Charles and Sylvia Hovorka, she is survived by brothers Chuck, Dan, Joe and Tony, and their wives: Laurie, Kelly, Michelle and Rachel. Fran is also survived by eight nieces and nephews whom she showered with boundless love, extended Hovorka families whom she cherished, and a host of treasured friends. Born in Santa Monica, Fran grew up in Los Angeles, where she attended 3rd Street School, Marlborough School and graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in 1982. She earned a B.A. in Education from St. Mary's College, Indiana, in 1986, and a life-long passion for Notre Dame. She relished classroom work in primary grade parochial and private schools and received a MEd with a specialty in children's literature from LMU in 1990. Following a freak accident that entailed an arduous recuperation period, Fran confronted her own challenges with mental illness. With unwavering support, she committed herself to the challenge of recovery by joining the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) where she thrived as a volunteer, mentor and employee in several of its programs. Fran was happy and proud to qualify in November as a mentor in a Mental Health First Aid program, where she planned to work in 2020. Fran's deep Catholic faith sustained her through good times and bad. She served for several years as a volunteer in Huntington Memorial Hospital pediatrics and the Food Bank of Holy Family Church in South Pasadena. Her concern, sympathy and empathy for others was spontaneous. "Life is short, and we do not have much time while traveling the highways of life to gladden the hearts of others. Be quick to love, make haste to be kind." Farewell, Franny – smile on us until we meet again. Contributions in Fran's memory may be made to NAMI Glendale, c/o Didi Hirsch Mental Health, 1540 East Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91205. www.NAMIGlendale.org. Funeral Mass Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Saints Simon and Jude Church, 20444 Magnolia St., Huntington Beach, CA 92646.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 7, 2020