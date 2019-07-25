May 16, 1925 - July 22, 2019 Marion was born in Los Angeles May 16, 1925 to John and Blanche Gadeschi. Her father John, founder of Little Joe's Restaurant, moved the family to Alhambra and later to San Marino. Marion attended Ramona Convent School, South Pasadena High School, and Pasadena City College. She was married to John Nuccio in 1946. They lived in San Gabriel and later in Arcadia where she raised her four children. Marion was always involved with her children, whether it was as room mother, PTA, carpool, or having all their friends at the house. She enjoyed having a large extended family and for holidays would host 40 or more family members. She and her husband John later moved to San Marino. They loved to travel and they saw many parts of the world. Her husband John passed away in 1991 and shortly after she lost her leg to cancer but she never let it get her down. She continued to live her life, involved with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marion is survived by her children, Stephen (Beverly), John (Pamela), Robert (Jill), and Marianne (Mark); her grandchildren, Leslie, Kimberly, Scott, Mosey, Lynn, Colby, John, Tyler, Anthony, Amy, and Nina; and her great-grandchildren, Liesel, Avery, Abigail, Hudson, Penelope, Kennedy, Eleanor, Evan, and one more to be named soon.Services will be held at St. Phillip's Catholic Church in Pasadena on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ramona Convent Secondary School. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 25, 2019