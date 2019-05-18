November 29, 1940 - May 9, 2019 On May 9, 2019, while resting peacefully, Marion was called home to be with the Lord. He was a 1959 graduate of I.M. Terrell High School in Ft. Worth, TX, before enrolling at Huston-Tillotson College, in Austin, TX. At Huston-Tillotson he was initiated into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He later served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving an honorable discharge. Marion had a distinguished sales career and for the last 35 years worked alongside his brother Cedric as a restaurant operator. Marion was a "die hard" Kappa Man and an active member of Messiah Baptist Church, serving as a trustee and usher board chairman. Marion is survived by his wife Patricia Price; his children Mario Price (Nyree) and Melanee Warren (Kobby); his brother Cedric Price (Hazara); several grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and loved ones. Services will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 am at Messiah Baptist Church, 4500 West Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 18 to May 20, 2019