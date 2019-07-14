February 4, 1921 - June 26, 2019 Marion Ruth Pattenson, the third of six children, was born in Los Molinos, CA, to Arthur and Ruth Burns. The family moved to Santa Paula, CA, where Marion attended high school, and then to Berkeley, CA, where she graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Political Science. At Berkeley, she met her first husband, William Cox, and they married in South Carolina during the war.After WWII, Marion moved to Altadena, CA. She was extremely active in many civic activities and organizations, including Chi Omega, PTA, the Altadena Guild, Planned Parenthood, and the PEO. Marion loved to entertain, and was a gourmet cook. She played golf twice a week up into her 80's, and enjoyed her many bridge groups. Her three children were her pride and joy. At age 50, she took a job at the Huntington Library, which she loved. After retirement, she continued to visit the Huntington as a volunteer in the Huntington Rose Garden.Marion met her second husband, James T. Pattenson in Altadena, and together they enjoyed traveling to, and adventures in, many countries. She passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2019, at age 98. She is survived by her three children, Denise Blue, Judith Gottfeld (Uri), and Bill Cox (Valerie); her stepson Phil Atkins-Pattenson (Wendy); daughter-in-law Patti Pattenson; 11 grandchildren: Jessica, Daniel, Jenica, Nigel, Avery, Allegra, Katharine, Elizabeth, Charlie, Jeanne, and Steve; and 4 great-grandchildren: Catalina, Lexy, Remy, Isabella, and Elisa.Marion will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Planned Parenthood or would be appreciated by the family. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 14 to July 16, 2019