July 28, 1927 - February 29, 2020 Marita Donovan Pinkel passed away at the age of 92 on February 29, 2020 in Saratoga, California, surrounded by her family. Wrapped in her beloved St. Jude's blanket, she drew her last breath as she listened to one of her favorite songs, "We Shall Overcome," during the final verse, "We Are Not Afraid." Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Marita graduated from Holy Angels Academy and received a degree in home economics from Buffalo State Teachers College. She married a young medical student, Donald Pinkel, in 1949 and taught kindergarten in the Buffalo public schools before staying home to start a family. She and Don lived with their growing family in New York, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Wisconsin before relocating to Southern California in 1979. She was essential to Dr. Pinkel's success as a pioneer in the treatment of childhood cancer, guiding him through his recovery from polio – after he became disabled in 1954 during his service as an Army doctor – and supporting his efforts to build into a world-class institution. The couple divorced in 1981. A central experience in Marita's life was moving to Memphis in 1961 when Dr. Pinkel became the founding medical director of St. Jude's. The hospital was still under construction when the family arrived. Marita was a big support to her husband, hosting dinners and parties for researchers from all over the world. Her warmth and outgoing nature put the families of St. Jude recruits at ease in what was a very different culture in an unsettling time. Living in Memphis in the 1960s and early '70s, Marita worked for civil rights in very pragmatic ways when it was not socially acceptable or popular to do so. Her home was open to all; she was courageous at a time when there was a price for having courage. After raising her family, Marita became a travel agent in Downtown L.A. She was also active in the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) and All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena. In 2012, the San Gabriel Valley Chapter of NAMI created the Marita Pinkel Award in honor of her extraordinary service. In recent years, she volunteered in the inter-generational art project at Holy Family School in South Pasadena. Marita Donovan Pinkel is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Donovan Giblin, of Saddle River, NJ. She leaves her eight surviving children: Rebecca (Frank Amthor) of Birmingham, Alabama; Nancy (Jack Muench) of Los Gatos, California; Mary (Daniel Quinn) of Anchorage, Alaska; Thomas of Anchorage, Alaska; Anne Noelle (Bruce Greene) of Huntsville, Alabama; Dr. Sara Pinkel (Casey Wimsatt) of San Jose, California; John (Susan Shyu) of Los Gatos, California; and Ruth (Ted Jordan) of La Cañada, California. Marita's third child, Christopher, passed away one year ago. Marita is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marita was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Angela Donovan; her sister, Patricia Donovan Jacobi (Donald); and her brother Thomas Donovan, Jr. (Mimi). Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marita Pinkel Fund at or the San Gabriel Valley Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020