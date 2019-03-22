February 8, 1920 - February 28, 2019

Impeccable, colorful redhead lived a very full life and did things "her way." Marjorie was born in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to a family that was among the first settlers in the Ohio River Valley. She was the first in her family to venture west to California after college graduation and supporting our WWII effort as a chemist in a gun powder factory. She married James Armstrong and built a life focused on organization, work as a Home Economics teacher at Canoga Park High School, friends -- and later as a dedicated bridge enthusiast. Marjorie was pragmatic, beautifully dressed, loved to laugh, see her great grandson, Ozzy Thomas, shop endlessly and visit relatives in Indiana. She survived breast cancer at 47, lived 52 healthy years more and died in her sleep at 99. She said that in her dreams she could fly -- now she can. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019