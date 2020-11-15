1/1
Marjorie Amy Quackenbush
1927 - 2020
Marjorie Amy Quackenbush, age 93, of Battle Creek, MI passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Marshall, MI surrounded by family. The daughter of Clarence Sr. & Amy (Gardner) Hill, she was born on June 22, 1927 in Callaway, NE. Marjorie was a member of and past President of the Parent/Teacher Association of Reseda, California; Reseda Republican Women's Group; and Reseda Eastern Star. She was a member of the Over the Hill Gang (with James) of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and worked with the Local Food Pantry thru their membership with St James Presbyterian Church of Tarzana. Her hobbies included working with stained glass, pottery, raising orchids (in the green house Jim built her), and tending all the beautiful flowers throughout her yard. Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Albert, on July 3, 2012 in Tarzana, CA.; siblings, Gerald (Faye) Woods; Clarence Jr. (Phyllis) Hill, and Jims' parents, Albert (Helen) Quackenbush and sister, Dona (Dean) Stapley; along with 2 great grandchildren, Dominic Munoz-Wozniak and Hailey Wozniak, and a nephew Michael Hill. Surviving are her children, Nancy (Tom) Wozniak and James C. (Linda) Quackenbush; 10 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren; along with 1 niece and 1 nephew. A Virtual Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2pm EST via zoom. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marjorie to Wounded Warrior Project. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Marjorie's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.NeptuneSociety.com

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
