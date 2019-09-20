|
1938 - 2019 Marjorie Ann Stevens, 81, of North Hills, California, passed away on August 27, 2019. She was born to the late Earl and Elvira Lanham on June 1, 1938 in Pasadena, California. She was a beloved mother who always wanted to spend time amongst family and friends. She liked travel, adventure, games, and loved people and life. She also enjoyed volunteer work including her work through being a part of the Emblem Club and the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Marjorie is survived by her brother Gordon, her three children, Steven, Janice with husband Rick, David with wife Priscilla; her three grandchildren Samantha, Rebecca, Rachel, and her four great-grandchildren Alexis, Hunter, Madison, and Bailey.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 20, 2019